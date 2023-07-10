Yarbrough (2-4) got the win over the Guardians on Sunday, allowing just one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

Yarbrough was fantastic in his return to the mound, allowing just one extra-base hit and tying his season-high with five strikeouts. It was the first time he's reached six innings in four starts, though he was only one out short in his last start before being forced to leave the game. The 30-year-old will head into the break with a 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 32.1 innings and should stick in the rotation for the time being until Zack Greinke (shoulder) and Brad Keller (shoulder) are able to return from their respective injuries.