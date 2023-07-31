Yarbrough (4-5) earned the win over the Twins on Sunday after allowing one run on seven hits while striking out five over seven innings.

Yarbrough's five strikeouts tied his season high, and the seven innings was the longest he's gone this year. He generated 12 whiffs and a 32 percent CSW and has continued to be a pleasant surprise for the Royals since returning from the IL July 9. In four starts since then, Yarbrough's posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 24.2 innings. The southpaw currently lines up for a tough test against the Phillies on the road next weekend.