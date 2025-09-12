Kolek didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

Kolek's Royals career is off to a promising start, as he's now fired at least six innings while conceding two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts for his new team. The three hits allowed matched a season low, and he's riding a streak of seven consecutive outings of at least five frames dating back to his time with San Diego. Kolek is next scheduled to take the mound for a key matchup against the Mariners. Through 99.1 innings, the right-hander owns a 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 67:28 K:BB.