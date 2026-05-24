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Royals' Stephen Kolek: Twirls second career shutout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Kolek (3-0) notched the win Saturday against the Mariners, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in nine innings. He struck out two.

Kolek fired the second complete-game shutout of his career Saturday, also delivering his second consecutive scoreless outing. It was particularly impressive to see the 29-year-old right-hander make it the distance, considering he fanned a season-low two on the evening, and he's now recorded three quality starts through his first four outings. Still undefeated on the year, Kolek boasts a 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over his first 26 innings.

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