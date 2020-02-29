Royals' Stephen Woods: Leaves with trainer
Woods left his outing Saturday against Seattle with an apparent injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Woods left in the middle of an at-bat after a visit from his manager and a team trainer. The nature and severity of his injury are not yet clear. The righty is hoping to win a roster spot with the Royals after being selected in the Rule 5 draft out of the Rays' organization.
