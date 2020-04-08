Play

Woods (ankle) posted a video on his Instagram account Wednesday featuring him throwing off a mound, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Woods' ability to get back on the bump indicates he's progressing well from the left high-ankle sprain that he suffered in late February. The right-hander is expected to fill a low-leverage role in the bullpen this season for Kansas City, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December.

