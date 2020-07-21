Woods was outrighted off the 40-man roster by the Royals on Tuesday but will remain with the organization after the team sent a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Rays in exchange for his rights.

Woods was selected in the Rule 5 draft back in December. Ordinarily, Rule 5 picks must be offered back to their original team if they're removed from the active roster, but the drafting team can also make a trade to retain their rights, as the Royals did here. Woods recorded an excellent 1.88 ERA last season, but that came all the way down at the High-A level, the highest level he's reached thus far.