Woods suffered a sprained left ankle during Saturday's spring training game against the Mariners, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Woods left in the middle of an at-bat Saturday after suffering a sprained left ankle, although the exact severity of the injury is still unknown. The 24-year-old was selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Rays' organization and is competing for a major-league roster spot this spring after recording a 1.88 ERA and a 79:33 K:BB over 86.1 innings with High-A Charlotte in 2019.

