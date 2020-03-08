Woods is recovering from left lateral and high ankle sprains and is limited to light throwing, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old sustained the injuries during a spring game at the end of February, and it puts in doubt his availability for the start of the regular season. Woods was selected during the Rule 5 draft by the Royals in December, so he'll need to be on the major-league roster once healthy to remain in the organization.