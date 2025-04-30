The Royals reinstated Tolbert (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday.

Kansas City optioned infielder Nick Loftin to Triple-A Omaha to reopen a spot on the 26-man active roster for Tolbert, who had been away from the team since Sunday while tending to a personal matter. Since receiving his first big-league call-up March 31, Tolbert has made just one start and has logged just five plate appearances, but he's carved out a degree of utility in AL-only leagues by going 6-for-6 in stolen-base attempts.