Tolbert went 1-for-3 with two steals in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Angels.

Tolbert started in center field Tuesday and showcased his speed with two stolen bases, giving him 20 on the season. Playing time has been sporadic, but he's held his own when given chances, slashing .292/.333/.396 across 55 plate appearances in 60 games. The 27-year-old has been productive in September, going 6-for-12 with a double, an RBI and three stolen bases.