Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Twins.

Pasquantino stayed hot at the plate Saturday, notching his third straight multi-hit game in a blowout win. The first baseman has been particularly strong in the power department lately, hitting .277/.333/.660 with a .993 OPS, six doubles, 10 homers and 29 RBI across his past 25 contests.