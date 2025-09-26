Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three total RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Pasquantino made an early impact with his two-run homer in the first inning, and he added a third RBI in the third. The first baseman has put it all together in September, batting .314 (27-for-86) with four homers, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored over 22 contests this month. For the season, he has a .267/.326/.479 slash line with 32 homers, 111 RBI, 72 runs, 31 doubles and a stolen base over 157 games.