Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Avoids arbitration with Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Incentives could increase the value of Pasquantino's new deal to as much as $16 million. The 28-year-old first baseman played in all but two games for the Royals in 2025, slashing .264/.323/.475 across 682 plate appearances while tallying career-high totals in home runs (32), RBI (113) and runs scored (72). He will still have one more year of team control remaining at the end of his contract.
