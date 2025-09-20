Pasquantino went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Blue Jays.

The Royals first baseman collected his 29th and 30th two-baggers of the season and posted the third four-hit performance of his career. Pasquantino didn't even need to play all nine frames to accomplish the feat, as he was lifted in the seventh for Randal Grichuk when Kansas City was up 10-1. The 27-year-old is enjoying the best season of his four-year career, producing a .269/.326/.476 slash line with 30 homers, 106 RBI and 67 runs scored across 645 total plate appearances.