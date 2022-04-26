Chafin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The lefty reliever signed with the Tigers this offseason, but he suffered a groin injury during spring training, which has delayed his 2022 debut. Chafin is now ready to go and will look to build off of his career year from 2021, where he produced a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 68.2 innings with the Cubs and Athletics. He'll likely operate as a set-up man to Gregory Soto, pitching in high-leverage situations this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Looks good in Triple-A appearance•
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Rehab outing scheduled•
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Throws another bullpen•
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Throws bullpen, still no timetable•
-
Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Feeling healthier•