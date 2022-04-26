Chafin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The lefty reliever signed with the Tigers this offseason, but he suffered a groin injury during spring training, which has delayed his 2022 debut. Chafin is now ready to go and will look to build off of his career year from 2021, where he produced a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 68.2 innings with the Cubs and Athletics. He'll likely operate as a set-up man to Gregory Soto, pitching in high-leverage situations this season.

