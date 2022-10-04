Chafin earned the save against Seattle on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning.

Chafin was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth frame and worked around a two-out single and stolen base to get the job done. He threw nine of 15 pitches for strikes and racked up multiple punchouts for his third straight outing. Chafin has picked up two saves in the past three days, with Gregory Soto recording a save of his own in between. Soto is clearly still the Tigers' primary closer, but Chafin has posted consecutive strong campaigns in a high-leverage role.