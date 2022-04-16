Chafin (groin) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Although Chafin didn't feel completely comfortable following Monday's bullpen session, he was able to throw once again several days later. He'll toss a live BP session in the coming days before making a rehab appearance at Low-A Lakeland. Chafin will then require at least one rehab outing at Triple-A Toledo, so he won't be able to rejoin the major-league club during the upcoming series against the Yankees.
