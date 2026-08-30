Sears tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers. He allowed two hits and struck out one.

Sears allowed five runs in four innings in his MLB debut back on Aug. 23, but he looked much sharper in his second appearance. The lefty was impressive against a tough Los Angeles lineup, and he helped set up former Dodger Kenley Jansen to pick up a one-out win out of the bullpen. Sears may not have a ton of fantasy value pitching in long relief down the stretch this year, but he could make a case for a 2027 rotation spot if he pitches well during his audition.