Sears didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The rookie southpaw came up just short of a quality start in his first MLB start, tossing 54 of 93 pitches for strikes and exiting the mound in line for his first victory, only to see the Detroit bullpen stumble in a 10-inning loss. Sears got tagged for five runs in four innings during his first appearance in late August, but over his last two outings he's delivered a 1.08 ERA and 5:2 K:BB in 8.1 frames. With the Tigers' playoff hopes looking very dim after getting swept in the twin bill, Sears could get additional looks in the rotation once the team shifts its focus to 2027.