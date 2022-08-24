The Tigers returned Garcia to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16.

Though he didn't move into the rotation at Triple-A until July 10 after working as a reliever the past few seasons, Garcia has fared better than anticipated across his three spot starts with Detroit. Garcia was especially impressive in his last outing for the Tigers on Aug. 15, when he struck out five and allowed three earned runs over six innings to pick up the win over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader. Since he was designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, Garcia was sent back to Triple-A immediately after the outing, and he may have to wait for another injury to hit the Detroit rotation before he gets another look in the big leagues. The Tigers will be able to get by with a four-man rotation until next week, when Michael Pineda (triceps) is on track to come off the injured list. Along with Garcia, Garrett Hill and Daniel Norris -- who were both recently moved to the bullpen -- are candidates to pick up spot starts as needed over the final month of the campaign.