The Tigers placed Mize on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to July 1, with a strained left hamstring, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's start against the Angels and subsequent testing revealed a strain. It's not clear what the grade of the strain is, but the Tigers anticipate the right-hander missing at least three starts. Keider Montero has taken Mize's spot on the roster and will start Wednesday in Minnesota, but the club will need an additional starter to fill in this weekend, as well, with Jack Flaherty (back) also missing a turn.