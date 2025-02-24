Mize tossed two scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

Mize made the start for the Tigers and helped blank New York along with five Detroit relievers. The 27-year-old was making his return from Tommy John surgery in 2024 and posted a 4.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 78 strikeouts across 102.1 regular-season innings. Mize mostly worked as a starter last year, though the Tigers did shift him to the bullpen down the stretch. It's unclear what his role will ultimately be in 2025, but Mize could make a case for locking up a rotation spot with a strong spring. For now, it seems like he's stretching out to start games.