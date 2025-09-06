The Tigers activated Paddack from the bereavement list Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Paddack was away from the team the previous three days but will rejoin the Tigers' bullpen for the final two games of the team's series against the White Sox. Paddack has been roughed up across seven appearances (six starts) with Detroit since he was acquired from Minnesota, registering a 6.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 31.1 innings. He's surrendered 10 home runs in that span.