Paddack tossed three perfect innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Yankees to earn a save. He struck out four.

After spending a few days on the bereavement list due to a death in the family, Paddack made his first appearance since Sept. 2 and looked sharp working the final three innings of the game to record his first career MLB save, albeit with a big cushion after the Tigers scored nine times in the seventh. It was the veteran righty's second relief outing this year across 29 games overall, and he's expected to stick in the Detroit bullpen moving forward. Paddack has an underwhelming 5.26 ERA and 6.3 K/9 on the season that limits his fantasy appeal, particularly now that he's not in the rotation, though his stuff could play up a bit in long relief.