Keith was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers in the third inning after colliding with Akil Baddoo while tracking down a fly ball, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Keith was running full speed toward the foul line in right field and collided with Akil Baddoo as the ball dropped. The second baseman looked to be grabbing at his left leg before walking back to the dugout unassisted. Zach McKinstry replaced Keith at second base. A status update on Keith should come later Saturday.