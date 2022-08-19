Norris is moving to the Tigers bullpen, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Norris, 29, has a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings as a starter and a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 innings as a reliever, but his -2.0 K-BB% as a starter and 18.9 K-BB% as a reliever are more indicative of what to expect going forward. Eduardo Rodriguez (personal) is joining the rotation Sunday and the Tigers can work with a four-man rotation through the end of the month. Garrett Hill is also moving to the bullpen and Bryan Garcia is a candidate to take the ball the next time the Tigers need a fifth starter.