Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will move to 60-day DL
Norris (groin) is expected to be transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
Norris underwent groin surgery Thursday and is expected to miss anywhere from 8-to-12 weeks before making a return. After initially being placed on the 10-day disabled list, he will be moved to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. He made two starts for the Tigers prior to suffering the injury and owns a 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
