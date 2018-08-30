Lugo was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Lugo will serve as infield depth as Jose Iglesias (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move. In 123 games with Toledo this year, Lugo has slashed .269/.283/.350 with three home runs, 59 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He's yet to play in a major-league game over the course of his seven-year career.

