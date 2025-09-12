site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dingler is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Miami.
Dingler will get a breather after catching each of the previous three games. Jake Rogers will be behind the plate and bat ninth for the Tigers.
