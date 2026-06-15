Tigers' Drew Anderson: Making spot start

Anderson will start a bullpen game for the Tigers on Monday in Houston, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Troy Melton (back) was scratched from his scheduled start, so the Tigers will turn to Anderson on short notice to open Monday's contest. Anderson tossed 4.2 scoreless frames in a spot start earlier this season and has often covered multiple innings out of the bullpen this season. However, Anderson recorded three or fewer outs in six of his last seven outings and will be pitching on two days' rest, so he won't last long Monday.