Tigers' Drew Anderson: Set to join rotation

Anderson will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners and is expected to transition into a full-time rotation role, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize shipped out of town at the trade deadline, the Tigers need to fill some rotation spots, and Anderson will be tapped to fill one of the openings. The 32-year-old has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen this season, posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 63.2 innings. He hasn't recorded more than five outs in any appearance in more than a month, so Anderson will likely be operating with a light pitch count in what will be his third start of the season. Ty Madden could be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen once Anderson exits the game.