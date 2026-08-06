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Tigers' Drew Anderson: Steady in start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Anderson allowed three hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over 3.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Anderson last pitched Sunday, so he wasn't on full rest. The right-hander is poised to stretch out as a starter for the rest of the season after the Tigers shipped out Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Anderson has primarily worked as a reliever this season, pitching to a 4.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 78:25 K:BB through 67.1 innings over 41 games (three starts). While this was a fairly promising performance, Anderson won't be much of a factor in fantasy until he gets into the 70-80 pitch range and shows an ability to work at least five innings consistently to give himself a chance of collecting wins. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Guardians, but it'll take at least a couple more turns through the rotation before he's stretched out enough to contend for wins.

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