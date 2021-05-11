Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Perez is scheduled to undergo right shoulder surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

A timeline for Perez's return likely won't be established until after the surgery is performed, but he'll almost certainly miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season. Once considered one of the more promising pitching prospects in the organization, Perez's outlook has been dimmed considerably by a slew of arm injuries in recent years. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Perez has thrown just 27 innings in affiliated ball.