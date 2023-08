Perez was released by the Tigers on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Perez at one point ranked as a consensus top-100 prospect, but he's battled injuries and ineffectiveness over the last handful of seasons. The 25-year-old right-hander had posted a 6.89 ERA with 12 walks and seven strikeouts in 15.2 innings of relief this summer between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Low-A Lakeland.