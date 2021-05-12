The Tigers placed Perez (shoulder) on unconditional release waivers Wednesday.
Perez will lose his spot on the 40-man roster and in the organization entirely after he underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery Wednesday. One of the key prospects the Tigers acquired in the August 2017 trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, the 23-year-old never reached the big leagues for Detroit while contending with a slew of arm injuries in recent years. Unless he's willing to re-sign with the Tigers on another minor-league deal once he clears waivers, Perez will look to find an opportunity in another organization in 2022.