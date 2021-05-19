Perez (shoulder) re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league deal Wednesday and was placed on the 60-day injured list at High-A West Michigan, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Detroit removed Perez from its 40-man roster and released him a week ago after he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. As expected, the 23-year-old went unclaimed off waivers, so he's elected to re-sign with the organization as he begins the long recovery process from surgery. At this stage, the Tigers likely have few expectations about Perez being part of their long-term plans, even though he was once one of their more promising pitching prospects.