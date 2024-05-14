Urshela (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at third base Tuesday against the Marlins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 32-year-old landed on the shelf with a strained hamstring April 20, but he's ready to rejoin the Tigers after a three-game rehab assignment, during which he went 5-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Prior to the injury, Urshela posted a .298 average through 18 games but didn't provide much pop with just two extra-base hits (both doubles).