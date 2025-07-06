Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Removed as precaution
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres (neck) signaled to reporters that he was all good after Saturday's game and manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Torres was just taken out as a precaution, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He took an elbow from Brayan Rocchio to the neck during a slide at second base and it unsettled him, but it sounds like a minor issue and Torres should be back in the lineup in a day or two. Torres is hitting .309 with four home runs, 18 runs, 15 RBI and zero steals over his last 25 games.
