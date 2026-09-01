Lee went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Twins.

Lee provided all of Detroit's offense in the lopsided loss with a sixth inning solo shot, his eighth home run of the season. The rookie, who started at third base Monday before shifting over to second, has settled into a regular infield role recently for the Tigers. Detroit is now sitting at 63-74 and falling out of the playoff race, which means Lee is likely to hold onto the increased playing time, with veteran Gleyber Torres in line to see his opportunities decrease. Lee has played well so far at the MLB level and is only boosting his fantasy stock heading into 2027, when he could be a full-time starter to begin the year.