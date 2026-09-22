Lee went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

Lee got off to a bit of a slow start in September, but over his last four games, he's gone 9-for-19 with four extra-base hits. Overall, the rookie infielder is now batting .268 with a .757 OPS, and he's likely shown enough to earn an Opening Day starting role with Detroit next year. Lee should also see ample playing time over the last few days of the 2026 regular season now that the Tigers have been eliminated from playoff contention and figure to focus on young players they want to build around.