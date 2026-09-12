Lee went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, two runs and three RBI in an 11-7 win against the Rockies on Saturday.

Lee was one of three Tigers to log a trio of hits, and all three of those knocks went for extra bases. The infielder drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning and added a clutch two-run, two-out triple in the eighth. Lee was in need of a strong performance, as he'd gone 1-for-17 with nine strikeouts (albeit with six walks) over his previous six games. He's started three of Detroit's past five contests.