Lee went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Lee added an insurance run in the ninth inning of the blowout by launching his ninth home run of the season. Outside of a three-hit performance Saturday, the rookie infielder came into Tuesday's contest batting just .091 this month before tallying his two hits. Despite the rough patch, Lee is still having a strong debut campaign with a .255 batting average and .723 OPS overall, and he's firmly in Detroit's plans moving forward.