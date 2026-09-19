Lee went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-8 win over the White Sox.

Lee fueled a Tigers comeback, smacking an RBI double in the sixth inning before tying the game with a two-run shot in the eighth. It was the 23-year-old's first career four-hit effort, and he's now tallied six extra-base hits and eight RBI over his past six contests. On the year, he's slashing .264/.320/.432 with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 38 runs scored and two steals across 326 plate appearances.