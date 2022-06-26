Castro went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Castro knocked an RBI triple to open the scoring in the fourth inning. He was also on base with a single before scoring on Kody Clemens' sixth-inning blast. Prior to Saturday, Castro had gone 0-for-17 in his last five games, which included a couple of absences due to a calf injury. The infielder has a serviceable .286/.302/.442 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI and 18 runs scored in 47 contests. He hasn't attempted a stolen base, but he has notched two triples and eight doubles.