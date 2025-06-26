Flaherty (5-9) took the loss Wednesday against the A's, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

One pitch proved to be enough to stick Flaherty with the loss Wednesday -- he gave up a three-run homer to Nick Kurtz with two outs in the third inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-0 defeat. While it's the third straight loss for Flaherty, it's a step in the right direction for the right-hander after he'd given up 15 runs in just five innings over his previous two outings. Overall, Flaherty sports a 4.80 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 100:35 K:BB across 16 starts (84.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals on the road his next time out.