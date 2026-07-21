Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Lasts four frames Monday

Flaherty did not factor into the decision of Monday's extra-inning win, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

The right-hander was hurt by the long ball, surrendering back-to-back homers to Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch in the third inning. Flaherty was pulled before facing the top of the Cubs' lineup for a third time, departing after throwing 82 pitches (47 strikes). The outing snapped a strong three-start stretch before the All-Star break in which the 30-year-old posted a 1.08 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings. Flaherty will take a 3-8 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 102:42 K:BB through 86.1 innings (19 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against the Royals.