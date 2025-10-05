Flaherty is expected to draw the start on the mound in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Mariners on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty will be back on the mound when the team returns to Detroit, looking to build off of his last outing in Game 3 of the Tigers' wild-card round series versus Cleveland. The right-hander tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run in three hits and two walks, while striking out four batters against the Guardians. Flaherty drew one start versus the Mariners during the regular season, pitching five innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out seven batters July 13.