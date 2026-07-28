Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Out beyond minimum

Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that he expects Flaherty (forearm) to be on the injured list beyond the 15-day minimum, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf last week due to right forearm inflammation and has already improved after receiving some treatment, but he apparently remains shut down from throwing. Flaherty will be eligible to be reinstated next, but he can be safely ruled out until at least mid-August. Until he starts throwing again, the 31-year-old likely won't have a clear timetable for his return.