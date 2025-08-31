Flaherty allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday.

Flaherty was crushed for eight runs over five frames against the Royals in his previous start, but he fared much better against the same offense Saturday. The right-hander gave up just one run -- on a solo shot by Maikel Garcia in the fourth frame -- and finished one out shy of a quality start. It was a fitting end to what has been a very inconsistent August for the veteran hurler -- he surrendered five-plus runs in three starts while giving giving up one or zero runs in each of his other three outings.